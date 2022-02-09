Humanscape (HUM) One Day Volume Hits $29.55 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Humanscape coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $196.34 million and approximately $29.55 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00041774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00106534 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

