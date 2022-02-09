Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Price Up 22.6% Over Last Week

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.73 or 0.00127169 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Darwinia Commitment Token has a total market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $196,508.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00041774 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00106534 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Coin Profile

KTON is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 86,579 coins and its circulating supply is 37,495 coins. Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network . The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

