Morgan Stanley Upgrades GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) to Overweight

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.66. GDS has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. GDS’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GDS will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 22.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.