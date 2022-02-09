Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 120,334 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 120,334 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,024.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 487,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 444,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 130.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 562,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after acquiring an additional 317,856 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114,791 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth about $876,000.

NYSE BHK opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

