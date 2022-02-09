Cohen & Steers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $84.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

