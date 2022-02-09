Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 422,834 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned about 0.09% of Genesis Energy worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at $149,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

GEL stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.39. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.71%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

