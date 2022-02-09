Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 6,993 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in TC Energy by 428.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. CIBC decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $41.89 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.6986 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

