Ossiam Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ossiam purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,846,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

