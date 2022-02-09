Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Generac by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Generac by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,894 shares of company stock worth $16,396,859 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $284.43 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.00.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.