Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 920 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of XPO Logistics worth $9,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 65.7% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 26.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 85.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XPO opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

