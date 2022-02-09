Profund Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 560.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,982 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 32,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.88 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $79.70.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,284,089. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.