Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 62,412 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.4% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.10.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day moving average is $157.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,991 shares of company stock worth $6,064,404. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

