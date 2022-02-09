GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $835,000 in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,960,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Novanta by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $142.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.69. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

