Mackay Shields LLC Sells 421 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GL. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

GL stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $79,486.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,792 shares of company stock worth $855,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

