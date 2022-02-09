Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,039,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 45,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 226.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,650,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.06.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHKP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.08.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

