Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Severn Trent from GBX 2,600 ($35.16) to GBX 2,675 ($36.17) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

LON SVT opened at GBX 2,852 ($38.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a PE ratio of -99.30. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,148 ($29.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,008 ($40.68). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,902.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,810.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 40.86 ($0.55) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.54%.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.