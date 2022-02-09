CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Receives Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $47.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). CNA Financial had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,387,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CNA Financial by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after purchasing an additional 398,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,807,000 after purchasing an additional 319,353 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,410,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

