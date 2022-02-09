Piper Sandler Weighs in on Akouos, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Akouos in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of AKUS opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.02. Akouos has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Akouos by 107.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Akouos by 76.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Akouos by 171.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akouos during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

