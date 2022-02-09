BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($6.96) Per Share

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BeiGene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($6.96) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $211.19 on Wednesday. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $194.50 and a fifty-two week high of $426.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 16.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 204.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BeiGene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.86, for a total transaction of $377,493.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,713 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

