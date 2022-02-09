Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,477 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 426.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 124.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

HPS opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

