Cohen & Steers Inc. Acquires 56,737 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 434.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,737 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $62.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.