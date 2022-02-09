Cinctive Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,546 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Arch Resources worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,913,000.

ARCH opened at $104.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $111.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

