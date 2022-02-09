Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

