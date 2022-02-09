Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rightmove alerts:

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.