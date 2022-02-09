Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIPO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57. Hippo has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hippo news, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hippo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hippo in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hippo in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

