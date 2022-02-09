Barclays Trims ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Target Price to GBX 2,450

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,900 ($39.22) to GBX 2,450 ($33.13) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.09) to GBX 3,040 ($41.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($54.09) to GBX 3,850 ($52.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,684.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. ASOS has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

