iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. iStar has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iStar by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

