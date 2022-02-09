Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 20,777 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,777 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $5,651,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,655,000 after buying an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 66.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.88. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

