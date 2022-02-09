Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 15,300 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 109.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,891,000 after buying an additional 4,689,181 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in International Paper by 658.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,328,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after buying an additional 1,153,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,100,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,887,733,000 after buying an additional 947,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,038,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,124,000 after buying an additional 820,092 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in International Paper by 2,907.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 662,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,642,000 after buying an additional 640,854 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.