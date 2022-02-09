Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Position Raised by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 156.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.