LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 795,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 371,653 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LDHAU opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

