Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires 42,109 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,109 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Pulmonx worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 158.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 96,659 shares of company stock worth $3,121,514. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.