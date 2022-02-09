FourThought Financial LLC Purchases 3,164 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHO opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.74. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

