Franklin Resources Inc. Has $96.29 Million Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of CAE worth $96,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CAE by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 4,196.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.95. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

