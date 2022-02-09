Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $153,000 Investment in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Synlogic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYBX opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. Synlogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $139.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYBX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

