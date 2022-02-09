Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.05 Million Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.10% of Materialise worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTLS. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Materialise NV has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTLS. TheStreet raised Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Materialise in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

