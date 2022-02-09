Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 3,924 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Establishment Labs worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter bought 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Shares of ESTA opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.30 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

