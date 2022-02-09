Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,131,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,682,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vtex stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. Vtex has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vtex will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.66.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

