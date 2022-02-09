Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,443 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,443 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.