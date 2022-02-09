Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.65

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.65 and last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$159.09 million for the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

