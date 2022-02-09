Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.65

Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.65 and last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$159.09 million for the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

