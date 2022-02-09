Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148,057 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

BABA stock opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

