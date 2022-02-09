Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.11

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Studio City International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $586.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 265.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.76% of Studio City International as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.