Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.40

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.40 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 53 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 12.2%. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 62.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

