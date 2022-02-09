Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.40

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 81087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 3.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 59.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 19,325 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 229.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 137,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 95,739 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 255,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.