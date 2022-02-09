Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 23.3% Higher

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM)’s share price traded up 23.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 143,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 71,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.88 million and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17.
Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)
