Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 23.3% Higher

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM)’s share price traded up 23.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. 143,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 71,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.88 million and a P/E ratio of -10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

