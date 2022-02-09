Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Bankwell Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bankwell Financial Group to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $34.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.67. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 2,709 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $83,979.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Seidman acquired 7,186 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $316,936. Insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

