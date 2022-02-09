Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.75

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Sumco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

