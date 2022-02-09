Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.75

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.75 and last traded at $33.75, with a volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get Sumco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.40.

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.