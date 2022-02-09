TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (TANNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ TANNL opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12 month low of $25.20 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.84.

