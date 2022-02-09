Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,432,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO opened at $198.48 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.61 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.68 and a 200-day moving average of $301.52.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $17,879,147 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Twilio from $392.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twilio from $375.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.36.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

