Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of CCD stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $34.00.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
