Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 16.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of CCD stock opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

